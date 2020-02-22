VICTON's Seungwoo poses for his first ever solo pictorial with 'NYLON'

1

VICTON's Seungwoo posed for his first ever solo photoshoot.

He worked with 'NYLON' for their March issue, and pulled off the entire shoot without any trouble. He said, "I think if I look back on my life as a singer, I've challenged myself to do a lot of things. I still have yet to try out a lot of things, so I want to go find those chances and challenge myself. I don't want to rest. I think it's time to run."

On how he was a good leader that took care of the members, he said, "Once upon a time, I realized I wasn't taking care of myself, so I tried to force myself not to do that. But now, I just express myself honestly. I'm me no matter what, so I don't have to force myself to change. I'm thinking recently that I should just live the way I am."

VICTON will be coming back with Seungwoo on March 9th with 'Continuous'.

