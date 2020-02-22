VICTON's Seungwoo poses for his first ever solo pictorial with 'NYLON'

VICTON's Seungwoo posed for his first ever solo photoshoot.

He worked with 'NYLON' for their March issue, and pulled off the entire shoot without any trouble. He said, "I think if I look back on my life as a singer, I've challenged myself to do a lot of things. I still have yet to try out a lot of things, so I want to go find those chances and challenge myself. I don't want to rest. I think it's time to run."

On how he was a good leader that took care of the members, he said, "Once upon a time, I realized I wasn't taking care of myself, so I tried to force myself not to do that. But now, I just express myself honestly. I'm me no matter what, so I don't have to force myself to change. I'm thinking recently that I should just live the way I am."

VICTON will be coming back with Seungwoo on March 9th with 'Continuous'.