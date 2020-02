ASTRO has released a special album cover for their fansong.

The boys will be releasing 'ONE & ONLY' to celebrate 4 years since their debut. It's a digital single that's made just for their fans, and is a medium tempo hip hop song. All the members participated in writing the lyrics so they could relay to their fans on how they feel.

Check out the album cover below. The song will drop later today at 6PM KST.