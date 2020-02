Han Ye Seul proved that she is indeed a fashion icon with a unique look at Milan Fashion Week.

The actress made an appearance, representing Korea, at the Fendi's F/W 2020 fashion show in Milan on February 20th. She wore an eye-catching maxi dress with a floral pattern and topped off the look with a makeup that matches the color combination of the dress.

Many netizens showered her with compliments for her dreamy look and unique makeup. Do you also like her style?