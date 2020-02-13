Ticket scammer who tricked Wanna One fans sentenced to three years in prison

A ticket scammer pretending to sell Wanna One concert tickets has been sentenced to three years in prison.

A 27-year-old was sentenced on February 13th for scamming over 10 million KRW (~8400 USD) from individuals. The scammer posted on consumer-to-consumer sales sites about selling tickets to Wanna One concerts. After collecting the money, the scammer would disappear. The scam lasted from December of 2018 to September of 2019 and affected 87 individuals.

According to the court, this is not the first time the scammer committed such a crime. The court stated the scammer committed similar offenses and had previously been looked upon mercifully. However, since the scammer did not change their ways, it was decided to give the scammer a jail sentence.