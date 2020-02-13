[Song and MV REVIEW] cignature – ‘NUN NU NAN NA’

CIGNATURE – 'NUN NU NAN NA'

1. Nun Nu Nan Na

Girl group cignature has just released their debut single "Nun Nu Nan Na." For those unfamiliar with the group, it boasts 7 members: Belle, Chaesol, Jeewon, Sunn, Seline, Semi, and YeAh. They’re under J9 Entertainment (a subsidiary of C9 Entertainment). Remember CIX? They're a part of C9's stable.

I'm not a fan of songs named after their nonsense refrains, but I've apparently lost that battle, so I'll let it be. There are better hills to die on. Like how the song sounds. And I can say it definitely sounds familiar. I can hear echoes of PRISTIN and HINAPIA. And the first bridge was pretty inventive. I like how they've crossed cute with fierce in the song. It's actually a pretty good jam. Nothing amazing, but you'll have a good time listening to it.

Even if the title does remind me of a 1970s sitcom:

And it all comes down to taste. Cute concepts aren't for everyone. I like this song simply because it takes two of my favorite concepts and fuses them seamlessly. Some of the vocals are pitched quite high, almost Alvin and the Chipmunks high. Still, I like what I'm hearing and now I want at least an EP to hear more.

MV REVIEW

They've solved the problem of a band in the box, by embracing the concept.

And one of the ways they do this is by making sure something interesting happens in every room. From swinging in a faux park, making the screen look like something out of a sci-fi movie, to reams of paper falling, to a colorful crime scene, and even brightly-hued dance floors.

The choreography is nothing to write home about. It's one part adorable and one part sexy, so if you're into that at least you won't be bored. They're roughly in sync, but not too much. So they use interesting shots, CGI, and some sex appeal to make up for it.

In general, there's no engaging story, no deep symbolism, or any of that. And there doesn't have to be if it's done well. In my eyes, it's done quite well. Hell, the bright colors alone will blow you away. There's a lot to take in, so press "play" and see what I'm talking about.

No matter how you unpack this, it's loads of fun.

Score





MV Relevance.......8

MV Production......9

MV Concept..........8

MV SCORE: 8.3

Songwriting..........8

Composition.........8

Impression............8

ALBUM SCORE: 8.0

OVERALL............8.1



