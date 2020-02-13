14

TWICE's Tzuyu and Kang Daniel chosen as the #1 idols people want to give chocolates to on Valentines Day

With Valentines Day coming up, many people are preparing to give their loved ones gifts to celebrate the holiday. 

A popular idol popularity voting app held a survey asking its users which celebrities they wanted to give chocolates to the most on Valentine's Day, and Kang Daniel and TWICE's Tzuyu dominated the votes. 

Kang Daniel received 9,679 out of a total of 32,768 votes. He was followed by BTS's Jimin, V, Kim Wooseok, and then Jungkook in that order. As for female idols, Tzuyu received 3,082 votes out of 12,276 people and was followed by Red Velvet's Irene, IU, TWICE's Dahyun, and then Nayeon

What do you think of these results? Which idol would you give chocolates to on Valentine's day? 

Who wouldnt want to give him chocolates? Daniel is the Sweetest Valentine. ❤❤❤

Kang Daniel! Best boy







