Taeyeon rocks the ultimate girl crush look in a suit

Solo artist Taeyeon is proving that she's ready to take on the next stage of her career and making hearts flutter while she's at it!

View this post on Instagram 그립네요 A post shared by TaeYeon (@taeyeon_ss) on Feb 21, 2020 at 4:23am PST

The Girls' Generation leader is taking on a more mature look and rocked the girl crush concept in a sleek and chic suit. She posted the gorgeous photo to her Instagram account and it's clear that this is a look fans want to see more of!

Netizens have been excitedly commenting, stating:





"Unni you are so cool."

"The suit is really unique and well made."

"You look really good in a suit."

What are some of your favorite looks that Taeyeon has sported in the past?