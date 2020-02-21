17

Posted by sl278 AKP STAFF 1 hour ago

Taeyeon rocks the ultimate girl crush look in a suit

Solo artist Taeyeon is proving that she's ready to take on the next stage of her career and making hearts flutter while she's at it!

그립네요

The Girls' Generation leader is taking on a more mature look and rocked the girl crush concept in a sleek and chic suit. She posted the gorgeous photo to her Instagram account and it's clear that this is a look fans want to see more of!

Netizens have been excitedly commenting, stating: 


"Unni you are so cool."

"The suit is really unique and well made."

"You look really good in a suit."

What are some of your favorite looks that Taeyeon has sported in the past? 

jokbal_is_yum2,820 pts 1 hour ago
1 hour ago

(*___*)

Hot, hot, hot.
<3<3<3<3

(Altho, ngl, that third pic could prove problematic - is she blowing smoke off a gun, or...…..? Using the middle finger by itself [instead of the index and middle finger together] could be seen as something of a statement, methinks.) >___>

