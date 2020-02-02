2PM Wooyoung's military discharge event for fans cancelled due to Coronavirus concerns

2PM Wooyoung's military discharge event for fans has been canceled due to Coronavirus concerns.

JYP Entertainment made an official announcement on their official website that reads as follows:





"Hellow this JYP Entertainment.





Wooyoung will discharge safely from the military on February 28th. We have been preparing a thank you event for all fans who have been waiting for Wooyoung on the day of discharge. However, due to the recent Coronavirus (covid-19) outbreak spreading across the country, we have decided to cancel the event due to safety concerns for our fans and the artist. We ask HOTTEST who have been waiting on Wooyoung for their understanding and consideration. Wooyoung will communicate with fans via V-live after his discharge. Although he can't communicate in person, Wooyoung would like to send his thanks to HOTTEST for waiting for so long.

We would like to ask fans to continue supporting Wooyoung as he will be pursuing activities after his discharge.

Thank you.

*Authorities have raised 'crisis level' alert in regards to the Coronavirus. Please refrain from visiting Wooyoung's discharge site to keep the virus from spreading."

Stay tuned for more updates regarding Wooyoung's activities.