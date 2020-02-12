Shin Hye Sun & Bae Jong Ok of upcoming film 'Innocence' to guest on 'Knowing Brothers'

Actresses Shin Hye Sun and Bae Jong Ok, the two main leads of upcoming mystery film 'Innocence', will be appearing as guests on JTBC's 'Knowing Brothers'!

On February 13, JTBC confirmed to various media outlets that the two stars would be attending a recording for 'Knowing Brothers' later on this day. They'll be appearing on the variety program to promote their new movie 'Innocence', premiering in theaters on March 5.

'Innocence' tells the story of young lawyer (Shin Hye Sun) who becomes entangled in a murder mystery, which takes place at her father's funeral. Her mother, suffering from Alzheimer's (Bae Jong Ok), is coined as a prime suspect. The woman must represent her mother legally, proving her innocence.

Look out for Shin Hye Sun and Bae Jong Ok's guest appearance on 'Knowing Brothers', airing this February 22!





