1

1

News
Posted by beansss AKP STAFF 11 minutes ago

MONSTA X's Shownu melts fans with his sweet voice in D-2 motion teaser for 'All About Luv'

AKP STAFF

D-2 until Valentine's Day, which also means D-2 until the release of MONSTA X's first full English album, 'All About Luv'!

In his individual motion teaser below, MONSTA X's leader Shownu melts fans' ears and hearts with his sweet, romantic voice, raising anticipation for all 11 track to come in 'All About Luv'! Who else can't wait to spend all of Valentine's Day listening to MONSTA X sing about love on repeat?

Meanwhile, MONSTA X will be promoting their first full English album by appearing as guests on programs such as NBC's 'The Kelly Clarkson Show' (February 13), 'Today with Hoda & Jenna' (February 20), and more. 

  1. MONSTA X
1 189 Share 50% Upvoted

0

moondiamante163 pts 6 minutes ago 0
6 minutes ago

mmm yes that's good. shownu's singing is amazing. the clip is too short i want more

also where is kihyun? i want kihyun

Share
JYP Nizi Project; All finalized contestants
11 hours ago   6   5,314

allkpop in your Inbox

New Message

SEND