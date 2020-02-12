IZ*ONE's Kim Min Ju, April's Jinsol, The Boyz's Eric, & more graduate from School of Performing Arts Seoul today

On February 13, the class of 2020 at School of Performing Arts Seoul will be attending their graduation ceremony!

Due to the ongoing threats of the Coronavirus, the School of Performing Arts Seoul previously announced that graduates will receive diplomas in their classrooms, and outsiders were not allowed to attend the graduation event.

K-Pop idol stars receiving their high school graduation diplomas include: IZ*ONE's Kim Min Ju, April's Jinsol, The Boyz's Eric, Weki Meki's Rina, Dream Note's Sumin, and Rocket Punch's Sooyoon and Yoonkyung!

Congratulations to all the graduates!



[UPDATE: Kim Min Ju greets press after receiving her diploma]