Posted by germainej AKP STAFF 1 hour ago

Sechskies make a confession in heavenly 'All for You' MV

Sechskies have released their music video for "All for You"!

In the MV, Sechskies walk in a heavenly setting and wait for someone special on earth. "All for You" is a romantic ballad and the title song of the group's 1st mini album of the same name.

Watch Sechskies' "All for You" MV above, and let us know what you think in the comments below.

