Former Wonder Girls member Yubin opened up an official YouTube channel!
On February 10, Yubin announced the opening of her YouTube channel, 'YUBtv', which will follow the concept of a news channel. The rapper says she plans to also hold live streaming sessions if fans show they're interested.
In other news, Wonder Girls recently celebrated the group's 13-year anniversary since debut.
Are you excited for Yubin's YouTube videos?
9
2
Posted by1 hour ago
Former Wonder Girls member Yubin opens up official YouTube channel!
Former Wonder Girls member Yubin opened up an official YouTube channel!
3 500 Share 82% Upvoted
Log in to comment