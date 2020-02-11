9

2

Misc
Posted by germainej AKP STAFF 1 hour ago

Former Wonder Girls member Yubin opens up official YouTube channel!

AKP STAFF

Former Wonder Girls member Yubin opened up an official YouTube channel!

On February 10, Yubin announced the opening of her YouTube channel, 'YUBtv', which will follow the concept of a news channel. The rapper says she plans to also hold live streaming sessions if fans show they're interested.

In other news, Wonder Girls recently celebrated the group's 13-year anniversary since debut.

Are you excited for Yubin's YouTube videos?

  1. Wonder Girls
  2. Yubin
3 500 Share 82% Upvoted

-1

up10tionPLZ-604 pts 43 minutes ago 2
43 minutes ago

you know who else should open their own youtube? Jungkook!

i would watch that daily

KOOK MARATHON! KOOKATHON!

Share

2 more replies

T.O.P
T.O.P deletes all his Instagram posts
21 hours ago   113   89,791
The Boyz
The Boyz 'Reveal' 4K performance MV
5 minutes ago   0   137
LOONA
[Album and MV Review] LOONA – '[#]'
15 hours ago   1   1,406

allkpop in your Inbox

New Message

SEND