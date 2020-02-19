Reporters speculate that actress Hwang Bo Ra cancelled her drama press conference attendance due to Ha Jung Woo's propofol scandal

On February 19, it was revealed that actress Hwang Bo Ra has decided not to attend the press conference for her upcoming SBS drama 'Hyena', scheduled to take place this February 21.

While SBS simply stated that Hwang Bo Ra's press conference attendance has been cancelled due to "internal matters", media reporters speculated that Hwang Bo Ra decided not to attend the public event due to actor Ha Jung Woo's recent propofol scandal.

Actress Hwang Bo Ra is currently in a public relationship with former singer Cha Hyun Woo (Kim Young Hoon), who is Ha Jung Woo (Kim Sung Hoon)'s younger brother. Hwang Bo Ra and Ha Jung Woo are also artists under the same agency, Work House, where Cha Hyun Woo is an executive. Earlier this week, Ha Jung Woo was revealed as the actor under suspicion of "abusing" the medical drug propofol. Furthermore, the scandal is receiving even more criticism as the actor was accused of using his younger brother's name for his prescription.



Back on February 18, Work House clarified Ha Jung Woo's reason for his involvement with the drug propofol by stating that a doctor strongly recommended the drug for Ha Jun Woo's ongoing scar treatments. In addition, the doctor strongly advised that Ha Jung Woo take extra precautions for the sake of privacy, as propofol is normally an illegal drug in Korea, and so Ha Jung Woo gave the hospital his brother's contact information as well as his manager's.



Reporters are speculating that Hwang Bo Ra will not be making public appearances involving press for a while in order to avoid questions about her boyfriend and Ha Jung Woo. Meanwhile, police are expected to launch an internal investigation regarding Ha Jung Woo's propofol case some time soon.