Posted by beansss AKP STAFF 1 hour ago

Reporters speculate that actress Hwang Bo Ra cancelled her drama press conference attendance due to Ha Jung Woo's propofol scandal

On February 19, it was revealed that actress Hwang Bo Ra has decided not to attend the press conference for her upcoming SBS drama 'Hyena', scheduled to take place this February 21. 

While SBS simply stated that Hwang Bo Ra's press conference attendance has been cancelled due to "internal matters", media reporters speculated that Hwang Bo Ra decided not to attend the public event due to actor Ha Jung Woo's recent propofol scandal. 

Actress Hwang Bo Ra is currently in a public relationship with former singer Cha Hyun Woo (Kim Young Hoon), who is Ha Jung Woo (Kim Sung Hoon)'s younger brother. Hwang Bo Ra and Ha Jung Woo are also artists under the same agency, Work House, where Cha Hyun Woo is an executive. Earlier this week, Ha Jung Woo was revealed as the actor under suspicion of "abusing" the medical drug propofol. Furthermore, the scandal is receiving even more criticism as the actor was accused of using his younger brother's name for his prescription. 

Back on February 18, Work House clarified Ha Jung Woo's reason for his involvement with the drug propofol by stating that a doctor strongly recommended the drug for Ha Jun Woo's ongoing scar treatments. In addition, the doctor strongly advised that Ha Jung Woo take extra precautions for the sake of privacy, as propofol is normally an illegal drug in Korea, and so Ha Jung Woo gave the hospital his brother's contact information as well as his manager's. 

Reporters are speculating that Hwang Bo Ra will not be making public appearances involving press for a while in order to avoid questions about her boyfriend and Ha Jung Woo. Meanwhile, police are expected to launch an internal investigation regarding Ha Jung Woo's propofol case some time soon. 

diadems-1,414 pts 1 hour ago 0
1 hour ago

Let's be real... if the propofol abuse wasn't legit, she wouldn't have a reason to duck out of public appearances.


It's starting to look a lot like this drug abuse really did happen.
No one is going to use their brother's name at a dermatoligist if they're on the up and up.

Here's the deal: It's easy to get prescription drugs through a doctor. You just pretend you have a medical condition that requires the drug you want to use. idols use all manner of drug from adderall which is one of the most abused drugs by working professionals to propofol which is also known as the new date rape drug.

There's no legit dermatological condition that's going to require use of propofol habitually. Anyone that refills that prescription as much as he did, is using the drug recreationally.

zaahot-22 pts 35 minutes ago 0
35 minutes ago

