Posted by beansss AKP STAFF 23 minutes ago

Cha Eun Woo is a heartthrob in the streets of Milan for 'Dazed'

ASTRO's Cha Eun Woo roamed the streets of Milan, Italy for his latest solo pictorial for 'Dazed and Confused' magazine, accentuating simple, yet chic and eye-catching mens' styles!

For this pictorial, the photographer capturing Cha Eun Woo as if following him around during a normal outing, while Cha Eun Woo put a luxurious flare to his simple styles with accessories like designer watches and sunglasses. Regarding watches, Cha Eun Woo commented, "When I wear watches, I feel like I should be more serious and responsible." 

Furthermore, Cha Eun Woo added during his interview, "I want to keep working hard to show everyone a newer side to Cha Eun Woo." Catch glimpses of Cha Eun Woo in Milan, below!

kookiekartoonist198 pts 16 minutes ago 0
16 minutes ago

I am sobbing

oh god

did he get even finer lately?

oh god

