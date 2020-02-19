4

Posted by beansss AKP STAFF 29 minutes ago

Over 10,000 netizens petition 'Inkigayo Super Concert in Daegu' after 15 new coronavirus cases arise in the Daegu region

As of February 19 at approximately 2:30 PM KST, a blue house petition requesting for the cancellation of the '2020 SBS Inkigayo Super Concert in Daegu' has recorded a total of 10,628 participant signatures. 

The '2020 SBS Inkigayo Super Concert in Daegu' is set to take place this March 8 at the Daegu Stadium (capacity 30,000). As of February 19, SBS has announced a delay in application requests for audiences, but has not announced any delay or cancellation of the event itself. 

The high demand for the cancellation of the upcoming Daegu concert comes due to the fact that on February 19 KST, an estimated number of 15 new coronavirus cases were reported in the Daegu/Kyungbuk region. Media outlets focussing on the spread of the coronavirus have reported that the 31st coronavirus case patient in Korea, discovered on February 18, attended a church service on February 16 with as many as 1,000 other audiences present. Among the 15 new reported coronavirus cases on February 19, as many as 10 of the patients reportedly attended the same church service this past weekend. (Also as of February 19, a total of 12 coronavirus patients have been released from the hospital fully recovered in Korea. So far, no patients discovered in Korea have died from the coronavirus.)

As many of you know, due to the ongoing threat of the coronavirus, many public events have been cancelled or made private, including school graduation and opening ceremonies and even K-Pop events. Now, those petitioning the 'SBS Inkigayo Super Concert in Daegu' are raising their voices by arguing that such a large-scale K-Pop concert will not only bring in fans from all across Korea, but also across the globe, including China.

Meanwhile, the previously announced artist lineup for the '2020 SBS Inkigayo Super Concert in Daegu' include artists such as BTS, NCT 127, SF9, Zico, Weki Meki, The Boyz, Pentagon, and Cherry Bullet

yes. good. cancel all festivals, concerts and tours. we need to nip this virus in the bud before it spreads. and these big gatherings does not help.

They should definitely cancel it. It's a big inconvenience but at this point no risks should be taken. With such a big crowd it takes only one person who carries the virus unknowingly to lead to tragic consequences. Containing the virus should be the top priority right now.

