3

0

News
Posted by sl278 AKP STAFF 17 minutes ago

NU'EST's Minhyun fanboys over Will Smith and snaps a cute picture together at Moncler's fashion show in Milan

AKP STAFF

NU'EST Minhyun expressed his delight over being able to meet actor Will Smith!

The two celebrities got to meet at the Moncler Genius 2020 fashion show in Milan, Italy and Minhyun excitedly posted a cute picture with a caption that expresses his joy over meeting the Fresh Prince of Bel-Air! He wrote, "I am so happy to meet you 😍 @willsmith."

View this post on Instagram

🖤 @moncler

A post shared by 황민현 (@optimushwang) on

View this post on Instagram

🖤🖤🖤 @moncler

A post shared by 황민현 (@optimushwang) on

NU'EST recently made a comeback with a special Valentine's Day single "Let's Love". What kind of content do you want to see next from NU'EST? 

  1. Minhyun
0 290 Share 100% Upvoted
Seungri
Seungri reportedly confirmed to enlist next month
16 hours ago   48   20,129

allkpop in your Inbox

New Message

SEND