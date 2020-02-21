NU'EST's Minhyun fanboys over Will Smith and snaps a cute picture together at Moncler's fashion show in Milan

NU'EST Minhyun expressed his delight over being able to meet actor Will Smith!

The two celebrities got to meet at the Moncler Genius 2020 fashion show in Milan, Italy and Minhyun excitedly posted a cute picture with a caption that expresses his joy over meeting the Fresh Prince of Bel-Air! He wrote, "I am so happy to meet you 😍 @willsmith."

NU'EST recently made a comeback with a special Valentine's Day single "Let's Love".