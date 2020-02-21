Weki Meki's Choi Yoo Jung facing negative comments because of a ridiculous reason

Choi Yoo Jung has unfortunately become the victim of malicious comments because of a ridiculous reason.

A community forum post titled "What do you think of Choi Yoo Jung doing this?" recently gained attention for its content. The original poster referred to a recent Instagram story Yoo Jung made that shows her delivery food order. It reads as follows:

"Every time I order delivery, I ask the store to draw me a bear. They drew me one for the first time. Thank you. I'm sorry for inconveniencing you."

The community forum post then criticizes Yoo Jung for causing inconvenience, and netizens have been leaving comments stating:





"If you know you're inconveniencing people, why do you do it?"

"This is rude."

"This is similar to asking someone on your staff to make coffee for you."

Yoo Jung recently made a comeback with Weki Meki after going on hiatus to take care of her health.