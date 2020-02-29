Netizens shame actor Lee Si Eon for donating 1 million KRW (USD $833) to coronavirus efforts

Actor Lee Si Eon ended up deleting his post about donating 1 million KRW (about $833 USD) to coronavirus efforts after netizens shamed him for not donating enough.



On February 27, Lee Si Eon posted a screenshot of his 1 million KRW donation to Hope Bridge Korea Disaster Relief Association on his Instagram. In a caption, he wrote, "It's not much but I hope it helps. Se Yoon hyung inspired me to do good! Thank you."

Unexpectedly, his post soon sparked a debate in the comments section. Many were shaming him for donating such a small amount compared to his financial status and still making a statement about it, while others were defending him saying good deed is a good deed regardless of the amount.



The actor deleted the post on February 28 as the post garnered unintended attention.



What do you think?

