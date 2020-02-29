2

11

Posted by olmal AKP STAFF 46 minutes ago

Netizens shame actor Lee Si Eon for donating 1 million KRW (USD $833) to coronavirus efforts

Actor Lee Si Eon ended up deleting his post about donating 1 million KRW (about $833 USD) to coronavirus efforts after netizens shamed him for not donating enough. 

On February 27, Lee Si Eon posted a screenshot of his 1 million KRW donation to Hope Bridge Korea Disaster Relief Association on his Instagram. In a caption, he wrote, "It's not much but I hope it helps. Se Yoon hyung inspired me to do good! Thank you." 

Unexpectedly, his post soon sparked a debate in the comments section. Many were shaming him for donating such a small amount compared to his financial status and still making a statement about it, while others were defending him saying good deed is a good deed regardless of the amount.  

The actor deleted the post on February 28 as the post garnered unintended attention. 

What do you think?

6

Hydromatic-30 pts 43 minutes ago
43 minutes ago

How much did they donate? :)

3

MeniNova972 pts 40 minutes ago
40 minutes ago

Shame on those for shaming him. Good for him for donating money to combat this virus.

