VIXX's Hongbin live streams a tear-filled apology for his comments on SHINee and INFINITE

VIXX's Hongbin hosted a live stream on Twitch again to apologize for his comments on SHINee and INFINITE.



On March 1 around 5:30 AM KST, VIXX's Hongbin started live stream again to apologize and appease the angry fans. He said, "I think it was my mistake. Everything was my mistake. I started streaming on Twitch because I wanted to broadcast my gameplays, so I have been cautious not to mention anything related to my primary job. But I was drunk last night. I wanted to differentiate my persona as a Twitch streamer from my idol persona but I ended up crossing the line."

Regarding his comment on INFINITE, he said "As a fan of the group, I thought their choreography and performance could be better. I think they are capable of so much more. I didn't mean to discredit any group. I just wanted to share some thoughts as someone in the industry."

He has previously said, "I would have punched the choreographer" pertaining to INFINITE's "Be Mine" during his recent stream.

He also apologized for giving the finger during the last night's live stream as shown in the picture below. The apology live stream went on for about an hour and 40 minutes and he even shed tears at the end.

What are your thoughts?