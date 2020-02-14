8

Posted by sl278 AKP STAFF 34 minutes ago

Netizens are freaked out by Seulgi's arms in these pictures

Red Velvet's Seulgi freaked out netizens with her arms in these Instagram pictures. 

On February 14th, Seulgi uploaded a series of pictures of her outstretching her arms on a cliff. However, netizens were quick to notice the very strange shape of her arms made them look disjointed. A community forum post of the pictures then became wildly popular and netizens were quick to wonder if the pictures were an optical illusion. 

📸

The disjointed arm pose is actually a common move she does while dancing on stage! 

Can you do this with your arms?

diadems-1,418 pts 22 minutes ago
22 minutes ago
0

Andrada23973,168 pts 27 minutes ago
27 minutes ago

It's not an optical illusion, it's hypermobility, which is not uncommon actually. It's more common in women than men tho.

if they think that's scary, they should see mine lol

