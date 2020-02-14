Netizens are freaked out by Seulgi's arms in these pictures

Red Velvet's Seulgi freaked out netizens with her arms in these Instagram pictures.

On February 14th, Seulgi uploaded a series of pictures of her outstretching her arms on a cliff. However, netizens were quick to notice the very strange shape of her arms made them look disjointed. A community forum post of the pictures then became wildly popular and netizens were quick to wonder if the pictures were an optical illusion.

The disjointed arm pose is actually a common move she does while dancing on stage!



'반짝이게' 할 때 손 끝을 접었다 펼치는 안무 좋다. 그 때 시선이 손 끝으로 향해있는 것도 좋고. 빠르게 턴을 한 뒤 천천히, 일정한 속도로 팔을 뻗는 것도 좋음. 속도와 힘 조절을 참 잘하는 슬기. pic.twitter.com/Uilv8Mebxd — ♣ (@_klov3r) November 26, 2019

Can you do this with your arms?