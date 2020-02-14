21

7

News
Posted by sl278 AKP STAFF 1 hour ago

SuperM's Baekhyun is adorable wearing a sombrero the size of his upper body in Mexico

AKP STAFF

Baekhyun charmed fans with his cuteness while on tour for SuperM.

The star appeared in Mexico on February 9th wearing a sombrero the size of his upper body! The adorable idol came decked out in his sparkliest look and smiled sweetly for pictures as fans cheered the group on for their performance. His blue contacts and sliver blue hair also highlighted his overall look. 

Netizens commented, saying: 

"My heart can't stop pounding."

"How is he so cute?"

"Ahhhh I can't breathe!"

Check out more photos below.

  1. Baekhyun
  2. SuperM
8 1,581 Share 75% Upvoted

2

ProducerMinSuga772 pts 58 minutes ago 0
58 minutes ago

He looks so inhumanely beautiful!

Share

1

kookiekartoonist108 pts 52 minutes ago 0
52 minutes ago

no please stop i cant

i'm in love with this!

Share

SHOW ALL COMMENTS

allkpop in your Inbox

New Message

SEND