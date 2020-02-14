SuperM's Baekhyun is adorable wearing a sombrero the size of his upper body in Mexico

Baekhyun charmed fans with his cuteness while on tour for SuperM.

The star appeared in Mexico on February 9th wearing a sombrero the size of his upper body! The adorable idol came decked out in his sparkliest look and smiled sweetly for pictures as fans cheered the group on for their performance. His blue contacts and sliver blue hair also highlighted his overall look.

Netizens commented, saying:

"My heart can't stop pounding."

"How is he so cute?"

"Ahhhh I can't breathe!"

Check out more photos below.