MAMAMOO cancel Japanese album promotions & Moon Byul's concert in midst of coronavirus emergency

MAMAMOO have canceled their Japanese album promotions and Moon Byul's concert in the midst of the ongoing coronavirus emergency.



On February 27, MAMAMOO's agency RBW Entertainment announced the girl group are postponing their plans in Japan due to the concerns about coronavirus. The label stated, "The promotion schedule for the release of MAMAMOO's Japanese album, which was scheduled for March 7-15, 2020 has been canceled, and Moon Byul's solo concert scheduled for April 3-5 has been temporarily postponed due to concerns over the spread of the virus."



The label continued, "In midst of continuous confirmed cases, we decided to cancel and postpone the above schedule in order to prevent further harm as the safety of artists and fans come first," adding an apology for inconveniencing fans.



Stay tuned for updates on MAMAMOO.

