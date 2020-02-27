Kim Dong Han reveals rehearsal for his cover of Sunmi's 'Full Moon'

Kim Dong Han revealed the rehearsal for his cover of Sunmi's "Full Moon".



The former JBJ member released his own unexpected rendition of Sunmi's 2014 "Full Moon", which fans loved. His cover is just one of a series of Kim Dong Han's covers of tracks by female artists, including Sunmi and IU.



Check out Kim Dong Han's cover of "Full Moon" above and Sunmi's version below!



