4

9

News
Posted by germainej AKP STAFF 1 hour ago

Jay Park reveals why he didn't join 'Delicious Rendezvous' cast

AKP STAFF

Jay Park revealed why he didn't join the cast of 'Delicious Rendezvous'.

On the February 27th episode, the 'Delicious Rendezvous' cast members picked up Jay Park at the Yeosu Airport after wrapping up his world tour. He expressed, "I'm an original member. I came along because they need more helpers. I never thought I'd be here again."

Jay Park continued, "At the time, it felt like I just worked hard, and everything ended. There was no time to talk. I'm curious how much the show has changed." When asked why he dropped out, he joked, "Because it was tough," adding, "It's because I had my world tour planned after filming the pilot." 

  1. Jay Park
  2. DELICIOUS RENDEZVOUS
0 2,783 Share 31% Upvoted
BTS
BTS drop official 'ON' MV!
1 hour ago   48   4,630
BTS
BTS drop official 'ON' MV!
1 hour ago   48   4,630
BTS
BTS drop official 'ON' MV!
1 hour ago   48   4,630

allkpop in your Inbox

New Message

SEND