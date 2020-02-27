Jay Park reveals why he didn't join 'Delicious Rendezvous' cast

Jay Park revealed why he didn't join the cast of 'Delicious Rendezvous'.



On the February 27th episode, the 'Delicious Rendezvous' cast members picked up Jay Park at the Yeosu Airport after wrapping up his world tour. He expressed, "I'm an original member. I came along because they need more helpers. I never thought I'd be here again."



Jay Park continued, "At the time, it felt like I just worked hard, and everything ended. There was no time to talk. I'm curious how much the show has changed." When asked why he dropped out, he joked, "Because it was tough," adding, "It's because I had my world tour planned after filming the pilot."