Big Bang's T.O.P is worrying fans in his most recent Instagram live.

In the live stream, T.O.P is seen wearing glasses and a hood over his messy hair. When asked how he was doing, he repeatedly stated that he's "not good".

The star drew attention in the stream by announcing he would never promote in Korea again, calling people "evil". Fans are worried about the star after his Instagram live and hope that friends and family are in close contact with him.