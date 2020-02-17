TOP Media's new rookie boy group MCND drops first debut concept photos + teaser schedule

TOP Media's new rookie boy group MCND will be making their official debut at the end of this month, with their 1st album, 'Into the Ice Age'!

The group has recently unveiled their first set of group concept images ahead of their official debut, giving off an intriguing vibe. In the first image, the boys are dressed in crisp, clean, white uniforms, standing at attention robotically. However, in the next image, the MCND members have gone rogue, breaking out spray paints and expressing themselves freely with colors and letters.

According to the group's teaser schedule below, MCND will be unveiling more content ahead of their debut throughout this week and next including teaser photos, MV teasers, and more, leading up to their full debut on February 27 at 6 PM KST. Meanwhile, MCND consist of 5-members including Castle J, BIC, Minjae, Huijun, and Win.

