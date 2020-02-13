Idols who turn 30 in 2020

Idols seem to have the secret to staying youthful, and it’s hard to imagine them aging! Something that will blow you away is the fact that some idols are turning 30 (in Korean age) this year. Check out the list of artists who will celebrate their 30th birthday.

AOA’s Jimin

Birthday: January 8, 1991





VROMANCE’s Hyunkyu

Birthday: February 11, 1991

INFINITE’s Woohyun

Birthday: February 8, 1991





Mamamoo’s Solar

Birthday: February 21, 1991





CL

Birthday: February 26, 1991





BtoB’s Changsub

Birthday: February 26, 1991





Apink’s Chorong

Birthday: March 3, 1991





Yoon Jisung

Birthday: March 8, 1991





Red Velvet’s Irene

Birthday: March 29, 1991





2AM’s Jinwoon

Birthday: May 2, 1991





EXO’s Suho

Birthday: May 22, 1991





HIGHLIGHT’s Dongwoon

Birthday: June 6, 1991





B1A4’s CNU

Birthday: June 16, 1991





CNBLUE’s Minhyuk

Birthday: June 28, 1991





Girls’ Generation’s Seohyun

Birthday: June 28, 1991





Heize

Birthday: August 9, 1991





INFINTE’s Sungyeol

Birthday: August 27, 1991





After School’s Nana

Birthday: September 14, 1991





CNBLUE’s Jungshin

Birthday: September 15, 1991





SHINee’s Key

Birthday: September 23, 1991





WINNER’s Jinu

Birthday: September 26, 1991





EXO’s Lay

Birthday: October 7, 1991





Ladies’ Code’s Ashley

Birthday: November 9, 1991





ZE:A’s Park Hyungsik

Birthday: November 16, 1991





SHINee’s Minho

Birthday: December 9, 1991





EXID’s Le

Birthday: December 10, 1991



