Idols who turn 30 in 2020

Idols seem to have the secret to staying youthful, and it’s hard to imagine them aging! Something that will blow you away is the fact that some idols are turning 30 (in Korean age) this year. Check out the list of artists who will celebrate their 30th birthday.
AOA’s Jimin
Birthday: January 8, 1991
VROMANCE’s Hyunkyu
Birthday: February 11, 1991
INFINITE’s Woohyun
Birthday: February 8, 1991
Mamamoo’s Solar
Birthday: February 21, 1991
CL
Birthday: February 26, 1991
BtoB’s Changsub
Birthday: February 26, 1991
Apink’s Chorong
Birthday: March 3, 1991
Yoon Jisung
Birthday: March 8, 1991
Red Velvet’s Irene
Birthday: March 29, 1991
2AM’s Jinwoon
Birthday: May 2, 1991
EXO’s Suho
Birthday: May 22, 1991
HIGHLIGHT’s Dongwoon
Birthday: June 6, 1991
B1A4’s CNU
Birthday: June 16, 1991
CNBLUE’s Minhyuk
Birthday: June 28, 1991
Girls’ Generation’s Seohyun
Birthday: June 28, 1991
Heize
Birthday: August 9, 1991
INFINTE’s Sungyeol
Birthday: August 27, 1991
After School’s Nana
Birthday: September 14, 1991
CNBLUE’s Jungshin
Birthday: September 15, 1991
SHINee’s Key
Birthday: September 23, 1991
WINNER’s Jinu
Birthday: September 26, 1991
EXO’s Lay
Birthday: October 7, 1991
Ladies’ Code’s Ashley
Birthday: November 9, 1991
ZE:A’s Park Hyungsik
Birthday: November 16, 1991
SHINee’s Minho
Birthday: December 9, 1991
EXID’s Le
Birthday: December 10, 1991
