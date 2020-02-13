4

0

Original Content
Posted by hannahleex AKP STAFF 24 minutes ago

Idols who turn 30 in 2020

AKP STAFF

Idols seem to have the secret to staying youthful, and it’s hard to imagine them aging! Something that will blow you away is the fact that some idols are turning 30 (in Korean age) this year. Check out the list of artists who will celebrate their 30th birthday.

AOA’s Jimin

Birthday: January 8, 1991


VROMANCE’s Hyunkyu

Birthday: February 11, 1991

INFINITE’s Woohyun

Birthday: February 8, 1991


Mamamoo’s Solar

Birthday: February 21, 1991


CL

Birthday: February 26, 1991


BtoB’s Changsub

Birthday: February 26, 1991


Apink’s Chorong

Birthday: March 3, 1991


Yoon Jisung

Birthday: March 8, 1991


Red Velvet’s Irene

Birthday: March 29, 1991


2AM’s Jinwoon

Birthday: May 2, 1991


EXO’s Suho

Birthday: May 22, 1991


HIGHLIGHT’s Dongwoon

Birthday: June 6, 1991


B1A4’s CNU

Birthday: June 16, 1991


CNBLUE’s Minhyuk

Birthday: June 28, 1991


Girls’ Generation’s Seohyun

Birthday: June 28, 1991


Heize

Birthday: August 9, 1991


INFINTE’s Sungyeol

Birthday: August 27, 1991


After School’s Nana

Birthday: September 14, 1991


CNBLUE’s Jungshin

Birthday: September 15, 1991


SHINee’s Key

Birthday: September 23, 1991


WINNER’s Jinu

Birthday: September 26, 1991


EXO’s Lay

Birthday: October 7, 1991


Ladies’ Code’s Ashley

Birthday: November 9, 1991


ZE:A’s Park Hyungsik

Birthday: November 16, 1991


SHINee’s Minho

Birthday: December 9, 1991


EXID’s Le

Birthday: December 10, 1991


  1. misc.
1 5,018 Share 100% Upvoted

0

btsopparz28 pts 19 minutes ago 0
19 minutes ago

i am shooketh. i had no idea these people were about to be 30

i knew about jinwoo and jisung but i still forgot since they look so young

and suho too? omg!

infinite has 3 members turning 30? WOW!

cnu? i must have thought he was really young when he was like 26 or smth

Share
misc.
Idols who turn 30 in 2020
23 minutes ago   1   4,879

allkpop in your Inbox

New Message

SEND