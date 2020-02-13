BTS to premiere a brand new song on 'The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon'

13

BTS will be performing a brand new song on 'The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon'!

The group is set to appear on the show on February 24th and conduct an extended interview. Reports also state that BTS will tour New York with Jimmy to see the city. Viewers will be treated to a special segment in which the members will be answering fan questions sent to the show via Twitter. The group will also visit New York City's legendary deli Katz's Delicatessen.

Stay tuned for more updates on the episode!

drifter
40 minutes ago

Gonna be hella Lit

1

imnotkookieswife
41 minutes ago

I can't wait! also, i love jimmy fallon, he's fun. this will be a good time

