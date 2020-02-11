F.T. Island's Minhwan to enlist for mandatory military service later this month

F.T. Island's Minhwan is reportedly enlisting for his mandatory military service later this month.



Minhwan and his wife Yulhee announced the birth of their twin girls Ahyoon and Arin on February 11, and the same day, media outlets revealed the F.T. Island would be enlisting as an active-duty soldier on February 24. As Yulhee will be taking care of their son as well as their two babies, Minhwan is said to have requested to serve in the full-time reserve forces, which will allow him to return home every day during his military service.



It's reported he was granted the request, but it has yet to be confirmed by FNC Entertainment. If Minhwan starts his basic training on the 24th, he'll be due to discharge from his military service in September of 2021.



Stay tuned for updates on Minhwan!



[Update: FNC Entertainment confirmed Minhwan has been accepted into the reserve forces, and he'll be enlisting for active duty on February 24.]