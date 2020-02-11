22

Posted by beansss

Minhwan & Yulhee's family welcome healthy baby twin girls!

On February 11, F.T. Island's Minhwan took to his Instagram to deliver good news to his fans and the public!

The idol wrote, "Hello, this is Minhwan. Today, February 11, was the twins' due date! This morning on September 18, Ddoya came to us at 9:18 AM and Ddoddo at 9:19 AM KST, both very healthy! My wife is also recovering with strong will! It's still hard to believe that I'm now the father of three, but I will continue to live well with my children! Thanks to everyone who cheered our family on!!"

Meanwhile, Minhwan and his wife Yulhee married back in 2018, before welcoming their first son in May of the following year. Congratulations to the family!

tristanah
54 minutes ago

Hello, why on Earth you don't read your own post? It's a nonsense 18 September since we're in 11 Feb. but it's about the hour 9:18 respective 9:19 when the twins girls were born.

yooonoon
1 hour ago

Congratulations, I hope yulhee recovers nicely and that the twins will grow up to be amazing people along with their brother

