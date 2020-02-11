12

1

News
Posted by germainej AKP STAFF 1 hour ago

Oh My Girl's Hyojung opens personal Instagram

AKP STAFF

Oh My Girl's Hyojung has opened up a personal Instagram!

On February 11, Hyojung made her first Instagram post, which included a photo of the Oh My Girl members and the message, "My Girls." She also shared photos of herself in a black, sheer outfit. 

Fans are expressing excitement about the Oh My Girl member's new Instagram account, and she already has over 10K followers just an hour after making her first post.

Take a look at Hyojung's Instagram below.

View this post on Instagram

mygirls😉

A post shared by 최효정 (@candyz_hyojung) on

View this post on Instagram

🖤

A post shared by 최효정 (@candyz_hyojung) on

﻿﻿
  1. Oh My Girl
  2. Hyojung
1 1,067 Share 92% Upvoted

2

Pendragonx928 pts 40 minutes ago 0
40 minutes ago

Woo! Instant follow!

Share
T.O.P
T.O.P deletes all his Instagram posts
24 hours ago   118   97,262
NCT 127
NCT 127 reveal 'NeoZone' 2nd album teaser clip
45 minutes ago   2   1,435
Pentagon
Pentagon call for a 'Dr. BeBe' in intense MV
51 minutes ago   2   768
IZ*ONE
IZ*ONE drop beautiful colorful 'Fiesta' MV teaser
53 minutes ago   6   1,338
LOONA
[Album and MV Review] LOONA – '[#]'
18 hours ago   1   1,499

allkpop in your Inbox

New Message

SEND