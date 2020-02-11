Oh My Girl's Hyojung opens personal Instagram

Oh My Girl's Hyojung has opened up a personal Instagram!



On February 11, Hyojung made her first Instagram post, which included a photo of the Oh My Girl members and the message, "My Girls." She also shared photos of herself in a black, sheer outfit.



Fans are expressing excitement about the Oh My Girl member's new Instagram account, and she already has over 10K followers just an hour after making her first post.



Take a look at Hyojung's Instagram below.

