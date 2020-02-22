BTOB's Sungjae is a hungry prince in 'YOOK O'clock' concept photos

BTOB's Sungjae has released his last set of concept photos for 'YOOK O'clock'.



The latest concept images feature Sungjae as a hungry prince, a much different theme than his first and second teaser set. As previously reported, 'YOOK O'clock' will include tracks from Sungjae's '3X2=6' project series as well as brand new songs. Fans can expect music video teasers on February 27-28 and the 'Yook O'Clock' album on March 3 KST.



What do you think of Sungjae's 'YOOK O'clock' concept images so far?



