Posted by germainej AKP STAFF 1 hour ago

BTOB's Sungjae fishes in adorable concept images for 'YOOK O'clock'

BTOB's Sungjae has revealed his second set of concept images for 'YOOK O'clock'.

The latest concept images feature a more retro, whimsical vibe than Sungjae's first teaser set. As previously reported, 'YOOK O'clock' will include tracks from Sungjae's '3X2=6' project series as well as brand new songs. Fans can expect concept images from February 20-22, music video teasers on February 27-28, and the 'Yook O'Clock' album on March 3 KST.

