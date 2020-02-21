BTOB's Sungjae fishes in adorable concept images for 'YOOK O'clock'

BTOB's Sungjae has revealed his second set of concept images for 'YOOK O'clock'.



The latest concept images feature a more retro, whimsical vibe than Sungjae's first teaser set. As previously reported, 'YOOK O'clock' will include tracks from Sungjae's '3X2=6' project series as well as brand new songs. Fans can expect concept images from February 20-22, music video teasers on February 27-28, and the 'Yook O'Clock' album on March 3 KST.



What do you think of Sungjae's 'YOOK O'clock' concept images so far?







