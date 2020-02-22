Yoon Mi Rae sings 'Say' for 'Itaewon Class' OST

Yoon Mi Rae is the voice behind "Say" for the hit drama 'Itaewon Class'.



The music video above features the storyline between Jo Yi Seo (played by Kim Da Mi) and Park Sae Roy (Park Seo Joon) and their romantic moments. "Say" is a ballad about wondering what you can say to express your heart to someone you love.



Watch the MV for Yoon Mi Rae's "Say" above