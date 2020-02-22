4

1

Music Video
Posted by germainej AKP STAFF 1 hour ago

Yoon Mi Rae sings 'Say' for 'Itaewon Class' OST

AKP STAFF

Yoon Mi Rae is the voice behind "Say" for the hit drama 'Itaewon Class'.

The music video above features the storyline between Jo Yi Seo (played by Kim Da Mi) and Park Sae Roy (Park Seo Joon) and their romantic moments. "Say" is a ballad about wondering what you can say to express your heart to someone you love.

Watch the MV for Yoon Mi Rae's "Say" above, and let us know what you think in the comments below! 

  1. Yoon Mi Rae
  2. SAY
  3. ITAEWON CLASS
1 767 Share 80% Upvoted

0

Rankie-18 pts 1 hour ago 0
1 hour ago

Queen is showing us how it's done again! ❤️❤️

Share

allkpop in your Inbox

New Message

SEND