5

1

News
Posted by germainej AKP STAFF 1 hour ago

BTOB's Sungjae reveals concept images for special solo album 'YOOK O'clock'

AKP STAFF

BTOB's Sungjae has revealed concept images for his special solo album 'YOOK O'clock'.

'YOOK O'clock' will include tracks from Sungjae's '3X2=6' project series as well as brand new songs. Fans can expect concept images from February 20-22, music video teasers on February 27-28, and the 'Yook O'Clock' album on March 3 KST.

What do you think of Sungjae's 'YOOK O'clock' concept images so far?

  1. BTOB
  2. Sungjae
  3. YOOK O CLOCK
  4. YOOK OCLOCK
0 496 Share 83% Upvoted

allkpop in your Inbox

New Message

SEND