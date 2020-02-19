B.I revealed to have donated 10,000 facemasks anonymously to Chinese fans amidst Coronavirus outbreak

Former iKON member B.I donated 10,000 facemasks anonymously to Chinese fans amidst the current Coronavirus outbreak.

B.I's fan cafe made an announcement stating that B.I didn't wish for his kind deed to be publicized. However, they simply wanted to share his compassion to the world and it reads as follows:

"Although he asked that we don't let the world know about his actions, we couldn't find the words to explain his compassion so we decided to reveal the truth. Today, I heard this statement: 'The presents I receive the most are facemasks. I used them to hide my face every day. But now, I want to give these masks to protect the ones who love me and hope they're used to do so.' The person we care for said that he is giving masks he got as presents away but wants to protect us even though he's been using them to cover his face in public. He has donated many masks to protect those around the world who care about him.

We ask for your help as we will try our best to make sure these masks are delivered to those who need them. We finish this statement hoping that his positive influence will protect those he cares about."





B.I has since been avoiding the spotlight after his drug use scandal and departure from group iKON and YG Entertainment.