Naver to discontinue comments on entertainment articles and related keyword searches

Korean internet giant Naver will be discontinuing comments on their articles as well as related keyword search results.

The announced was made on February 19th by Yoo Byung Suk, Naver's general manager of service management, who stated that the reason for this change was due to the effects caused on celebrities. Given the passings of Sulli and Hara, many have been calling for a change to protect others from online bullying.

Yoo specifically cited celebrity harassment as one of the causes for the change, stating: "There's is growing concern over the violation of the personal rights of celebrities on the internet. We share the responsibility by providing space for comments on Naver entertainment articles, which cover a wide range of stories involving celebrity activities and personal life... we have decided to disable the comments in entertainment articles until the completion of a comprehensive redesign of the entertainment information service."

He continued, saying: "We promise to provide a new way in which fans can freely support their artists and cheer them on."





Yoo also stated that they will be abolishing related keyword searches in order to mitigate harm to people's privacy and human rights.

Do you think this change will have an effect on the ongoing malicious commenting issue?