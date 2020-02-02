2PM's Wooyoung will be discharged from his mandatory service at the end of this month

2PM's Wooyoung will be getting discharged from his mandatory military service, this February 28!

The idol star will be greeting the press this February 28 shortly after his official discharge from the ROK Army's 21st division base, located in Gangwon-do's Songhyun-ri. On the same day, Wooyoung plans on greeting fans via a 'V Live' broadcast, updating fans on his health and condition.





Meanwhile, veteran idol group 2PM is currently garnering attention from numerous new and old fans after their title track from 5 years ago, "My House", began to go viral on YouTube as well as various online communities.