Rowoon & Kim Hye Yoon of 'Extraordinary You' reunite for a heart-fluttering pictorial on the cover of 'High Cut'

SF9's Rowoon and Kim Hye Yoon of MBC's 'Extraordinary You' have reunited on the latest cover of 'High Cut' magazine!





As you can see in their heart-fluttering preview cuts below, Rowoon and Kim Hye Yoon's adorable chemistry as the "giant" and the "pipsqueak" is as endearing as ever. In fact, for the pair's cover photo, Rowoon still towers over Kim Hye Yoon despite the actress standing on top of a block!

Check out Rowoon and Kim Hye Yoon's cozy and comfortable 'High Cut' pictorial, modeling designer handbags, below!

