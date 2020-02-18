Jang Sung Kyu revealed to be recovering from a lip injury, unable to carry out radio broadcast for the next few days

On February 19, radio listeners were caught by surprise as a special DJ - actor Song Jin Woo - carried out MBC radio 'Good Morning FM', regularly led by announcer Jang Sung Kyu.

Special DJ Song Jin Woo informed listeners that Jang Sung Kyu was currently recovering from a lip injury, and that he is having a hard time speaking clearly. As a result, the announcer will not be able to attend his 'Good Morning FM' radio broadcast for the next few days.

Jang Sung Kyu also personally shared via text message during the radio broadcast, "I fell and hurt my lip during a schedule recently. Please don't worry." According to Jang Sung Kyu's manager, the announcer recently fell and received stitches on his lip. He'll be returning as the DJ of 'Good Morning FM' by February 21.





Get well soon, Jang Sung Kyu!