Posted 2 hours ago

Stray Kids to make official Japanese debut with 'SKZ2020'

Stray Kids will be making their official Japanese debut!

According to reports on January 16, Stray Kids are set to make an official debut in Japan with their album 'SKZ2020' on March 18 KST. The JYP Entertainment group previously announced their upcoming Japanese debut at their 2019 showcase 'Hi-STAY' at the Yoyogi National Stadium in Tokyo, Japan on December 3 of last year.

Stray Kids will be debuting with 'SKZ2020' under Japan's largest music label Sony Music, and they're currently making a name for themselves as the "next generation K-pop representative group." 

In other news, Stray Kids are starting up the North American leg of their 'District 9: Unlock World Tour' in New York on January 29. Stay tuned for updates on Stray Kids.

ProducerMinSuga582
Hopefully, this will help them to gain a larger Asian fanbase. They really deserve it!

