Web novel publisher apologizes after (G)I-DLE fans accuse cover illustrator of copying the group’s ‘Lion’ concept

Earlier this week, fans of rookie girl group (G)I-DLE expressed their frustration after coming across a web novel cover, which they accused of copying (G)I-DLE's "Lion" MV concept.

The cover of the web novel in question, called 'You Be The 'Supporting Role'' (literal translation), seems to have referenced (G)I-DLE's signature "crown" pose from the group's "Lion" MV, as well as the members' extravagant finger jewelry, as you can see below.



진짜 이따위로 그리면 자존심 안 상해? 그냥 베낀 거잖아 뭐 전문가로서의 프라이드는 없는거야? 내가 그림작가였으면 쪽팔려서 이런짓 못해 본인 직업에 자부심이 있고 신념이 있으면 이런 짓 못하지. 이런 그림은 팬아트나 트레이싱이라 하지 소설표지라고 누가 생각해? 누가봐도 라이언이잖아 이거 pic.twitter.com/RUwITiQRg7 — JING🐭 (@loveyoujelly) January 1, 2020

Fans began demanding an explanation as well as an apology from the web novel's illustrator and publisher, raising their voices. Then, on January 3, the web novel's publishing company stepped up to issue an official apology.

The publisher relayed, "The cover for this web novel was created by a freelance artist on an external contract, and we sent over 3 guide works, requesting that they choose one they felt comfortable with... After we became aware of the controversy back on January 1, we contacted the illustrator and they confirmed that they utilized (G)I-DLE's concept as a source in creating the cover; we have since requested a new version of the cover."

According to the publishing company, when they attempted to receive further explanation from the illustrator, the illustrator simply responded with, "I delivered a new version of the cover so I do not feel the need to provide any more explanations."



Finally, the publishing company stressed that the web novel's author did not take inspiration or copy concepts from (G)I-DLE, and that they will be hiring a new illustrator soon. The publishing company has since changed the cover image of 'You Be the 'Supporting Role'' to the image below.