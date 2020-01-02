Lovelyz's Kei, Seo Ji Soo, & Ryu Soo Jung to guest on 'Battle Trip'

Lovelyz's Kei, Seo Ji Soo, and Ryu Soo Jung will be appearing as guests on an upcoming episode of KBS2's 'Battle Trip'!

For this episode, the three Lovelyz members will be heading off to Goryeong and Daegu, Gyeongbuk-do in order to introduce viewers to fun, beautiful travel destinations close to home.

Lovelyz members have made multiple guest appearances on KBS2's 'Battle Trip', including as trip planners, special MCs, etc. Meanwhile, the upcoming January 3 broadcast of 'Battle Trip' will feature SF9's Dawon, Inseong, and Chani on their domestic trip to Ulsan and Busan.

