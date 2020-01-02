MBC launching new babysitting variety series with Eric Nam, Kim Dong Hyun, & Jang Dong Min

According to reports on January 3, MBC will be launching its very own babysitting variety series this year, titled ‘You Are The World’.

The variety series will involve three main cast members, or ‘uncles’, who plan to visit homes of various families in order to lend a helping hand when it comes to caring for children, especially homes with a large number of young children. Comedian Jang Dong Min, UFC fighter Kim Dong Hyun, and singer Eric Nam will be working together as the show’s main cast.

Look out for MBC’s ‘You Are The World’, set to air some time in mid-January!