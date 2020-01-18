Suzy makes headlines with her gorgeous look at Lancome's photocall in Seoul

Suzy's gorgeous look at Lancome's photocall in Seoul on January 18 has been causing quite a buzz as netizens can't get enough of her timeless beauty.

The photocall was held at Lotte Tower in Seoul, and many other celebrities including Sohee and NU'EST's Minhyun attended the event. The simple yet elegant beauty of Suzy, however, seemed to have captured the netizens' heart.

Not only the gorgeous actress made headlines after the event, but netizens also brought back her pictures from 3 years ago in a similar look. Some comments include, "Wow, I can't tell there are three years of difference between these two pictures.", "Seems like I'm the only one aging.", "Suzy is such a classic beauty. Truly a timeless beauty.", "Her style is so simple yet so sophisticated."

What are your thoughts? Can you tell which picture was taken back in 2017?