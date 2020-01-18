9

4

News
Posted by olmal AKP STAFF 51 minutes ago

Suzy makes headlines with her gorgeous look at Lancome's photocall in Seoul

AKP STAFF

Suzy's gorgeous look at Lancome's photocall in Seoul on January 18 has been causing quite a buzz as netizens can't get enough of her timeless beauty.

The photocall was held at Lotte Tower in Seoul, and many other celebrities including Sohee and NU'EST's Minhyun attended the event. The simple yet elegant beauty of Suzy, however, seemed to have captured the netizens' heart. 

Not only the gorgeous actress made headlines after the event, but netizens also brought back her pictures from 3 years ago in a similar look. Some comments include, "Wow, I can't tell there are three years of difference between these two pictures.", "Seems like I'm the only one aging.", "Suzy is such a classic beauty. Truly a timeless beauty.", "Her style is so simple yet so sophisticated."  

What are your thoughts? Can you tell which picture was taken back in 2017?

  1. Suzy
0 2,211 Share 69% Upvoted
Zico, BTS
BTS Fans Accuse Zico For Sajaegi
7 hours ago   151   55,825

allkpop in your Inbox

New Message

SEND