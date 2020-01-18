7

TXT's V Live clip goes viral as a meme for 'expectation vs reality'

TOMORROW x TOGETHER's V Live clip goes viral on Twitter and other major online communities as a meme for 'expectation vs reality'. 

During the V Live streamed on January 16, TXT's Hueningkai and Taehyun showcased different magic tricks. In the clip, While Taehyun executes the magic trick flawlessly, Hueningkai looks awestruck by his member's magic trick and just flops. Garnering instant popularity via various online communities since its posting, it has quickly become a meme for 'reality vs expectations'.   

Check out the clips below! You can watch the full live stream here

