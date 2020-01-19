Starship Entertainment reveals more potential trainees for upcoming boy group

Starship Entertainment has revealed two new male trainees.

On January 20, the agency uploaded new posts on their official Twitter dedicated to pre-debut trainees. Collectively referred to as 'Starshipz', these boys may be getting ready to debut as a rookie group of 2020!

In addition to some familiar faces from 'Produce x 101', these never-before-seen trainees are named Ahn Sung Min and Park Se Rim. Already, netizens and Starship fans are showing their excitement over their visuals.



IDK WHO ARE YOU BUT I ALREADY LOVE YOU pic.twitter.com/CiPRhG2FRZ — Andy-kun () (@tbvhysmn_) January 19, 2020

Idk who you are but I'm ready to love and protect you pic.twitter.com/l0Xdj5PDx2 — emperor's smile (@0211_owo) January 19, 2020

Several netizens and community sites have also made comments that Park Se Rim reminds them of Ong Seong Woo, Wonpil, and Lee Dae Hwi. What are you reactions?