Upvote if you think more people should see this post!

3

3

News
Posted by germainej AKP STAFF 29 minutes ago

Starship Entertainment reveals plans for upcoming boy group feat. 'Produce x 101' trainees

AKP STAFF

Starship Entertainment revealed plans for an upcoming boy group featuring 'Produce x 101' trainees.

On July 24, Starship Entertainment stated, "We're preparing a new boy group with debut plans early next year. We've been preparing for the launch of our next rookie boy group since last year. We've now officially started working on their debut plans."

Label and 'Produce x 101' trainees Kang Min HeeKoo Jung MoMoon Hyun BinSong Hyung Jun, and Ham Ji Won are set to debut together. Kang Min Hee and Song Hyung Jun also made it into the final 'Produce x 101' project group X1.

The upcoming Starship Entertainment group will follow now disbanded group Boyfriend and MONSTA X. 

  1. misc.
  2. STARSHIP ENTERTAINMENT
  3. PRODUCE X 101
1 2,947 Share 50% Upvoted

0

nanako_daniel310 pts 3 minutes ago 0
3 minutes ago

WHAT ABT SUNHO ? U WASTED HIS 6 YEARS THO

Share
misc.
CICI drop adorable choreography MV for 'CC'
52 minutes ago   0   268

allkpop in your Inbox

New Message

SEND