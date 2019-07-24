Starship Entertainment reveals plans for upcoming boy group feat. 'Produce x 101' trainees

Starship Entertainment revealed plans for an upcoming boy group featuring 'Produce x 101' trainees.



On July 24, Starship Entertainment stated, "We're preparing a new boy group with debut plans early next year. We've been preparing for the launch of our next rookie boy group since last year. We've now officially started working on their debut plans."



Label and 'Produce x 101' trainees Kang Min Hee, Koo Jung Mo, Moon Hyun Bin, Song Hyung Jun, and Ham Ji Won are set to debut together. Kang Min Hee and Song Hyung Jun also made it into the final 'Produce x 101' project group X1.



The upcoming Starship Entertainment group will follow now disbanded group Boyfriend and MONSTA X.