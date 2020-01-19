9

Posted by KayRosa AKP STAFF 2 hours ago

Han Seo Hee pays a visit to the late Hara's columbarium

Han Seo Hee has paid a visit to her late friend Goo Hara.

On January 19, the celebrity uploaded several photos on her Instagram of her visit to the late Hara's columbarium. It appears that she brought along a bowl of rice and kimchi stew as a dedication to Hara. 

In the caption, she wrote: "Korean food-lover Ms. Hara, I prepared kimchi stew. Eat well. It was nice seeing you today. Let's see each other in our dreams again."

Last year, Han Seo Hee also posted a screenshot of last text messages exchanged with Hara, along with a selfie taken together.

  1. Han Seo Hee
  2. Hara
2

Blue1228 pts 11 minutes ago 0
11 minutes ago

Like it or not, she was Hara's close friend.

-3

yesung-protector-124 pts 31 minutes ago 0
31 minutes ago

That bitch really tryna use hara for clout

